Etowah Police Chief fired, domestic assault charges pending

The Etowah City Police Department's chief has been removed from office.

According to McMinn County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against Eric Armstrong after a domestic incident that occurred Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on County Road 461 just before 6 a.m. where a woman who was suffering from a facial injury said the was injured by Armstrong during a fight.

Armstrong left the scene before deputies arrived.

“Our officers checked several locations but were unsuccessful in locating him all day on Sunday, nor last night,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “We hope we are able to speak with him today. It is difficult to deal with a domestic situation involving a law enforcement officer, especially someone you have worked your whole career with, but the incident must be investigated as any other domestic incident.”

According to Sheriff Guy, a warrant for Armstrong's arrest is on file as authorities await either his arrest or for him to turn himself in.

Armstrong's position as chief of police has been terminated.

"In light of the situation and charges that have now been filed against Mr. Eric Armstrong, the City administration, via the City Manager has officially terminated Mr. Armstrong from the position of Chief of Police as of 6:00 a.m. this morning," said City manager Tina Tuggle on Monday.

According to Tuggle, Detective Jim Shaw will serve as Interim Chief of Police for the City of Etowah.

The McMinn County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's office are conducting an investigation into the matter.

"To be clear, we [The City of Etowah] do not condone anyone doing such things," said Tuggle.

