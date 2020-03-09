Evelyn Boswell memorial moved due to neighbor's complaint

A memorial set up for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was moved due to a complaint from the property owner, WJHL reported.

Community members in Blountville arranged a vigil in honor of Evelyn Boswell. / (WVLT)

Over the weekend, officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and community members built a memorial with flowers, stuffed animals and balloons at a tree near where the remains of a 15-month-old child, believed to be Boswell, were found at a residence on Muddy Creek Road.

WJHL reported that the memorial was moved after it spread onto a neighbor's property. The memorial's organizer, Lynda Hooker, told WJHL that organizers were able to move it with the help of some local officers.

“The gentleman that lives in the house over here beside us decided he didn’t want it on his property, so the group that was here this morning — along with some officers — had to move it.”

Hooker said the pastor of a nearby church let people move the memorial to a shed near the church's property.

“He was nice enough to let us move it to the shelter for a few more days so everybody could try to get a little closure on this,” Hooker said. “I started this the night the news broke at the tree here.

Boswell had been missing since December 2019, but wasn't reported missing until February 18. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn on February 19, launching an investigation that involved officials from out-of-state and captured the attention of people across multiple states.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, was jailed on charges of false reporting on February 25 and was still in jail as of March 9 with a court date set for May.

