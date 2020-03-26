Evelyn Boswell's grandmother arrested, charged for theft

Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested and charged for theft, WJHL reported.

WJHL reported that, according to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Boswell and a male accomplice allegedly entered a home and "began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle. “

Authorities said items taken from the home included two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol and various tools.

SCSO said surveillance video from the area showed, ” the vehicle arriving at the residence with Angela Boswell and the male, identified as Larry Chad Fields, age 37, of Kingsport exiting the vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the residence with the items reported stolen.”

WJHL reported that Boswell was arrested Thursday. Authorities said she appeared to be in possession of “a small bag of what appears to be crystal methamphetamine and a fifty-dollar bill that appeared to be counterfeit.”

Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, the introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money.

Authorities have a warrant out for Fields arrest charging him with aggravated burglary, and theft under $10,000.

