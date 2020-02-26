Amendment would require missing children to be reported within 48 hours

According to U.S. Representative Timothy Hill, he and Representatives Rick Crawford and Bud Husley proposed an amendment to a previous law. The amendment would make it a requirement to report a missing child withing 48 hours.

WVLT spoke to Hill over the phone on Wednesday evening after days of searching for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on February 19 for the toddler. Officials said she had been missing for about two months.

According to Hill, the amendment came after a conversation with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 24. Hill said the sheriff stated that there is a gap in the law that has no requirements like the amendment being proposed.

The amendment is expected to be heard next week in a committee meeting.

