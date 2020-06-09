‘Evelyn’s law’ bill advances in Tennessee House

A bill that aims to make it a requirement to report a missing child within 48 hours and increase the penalties for parents or guardians who fail to report a missing child in a timely manner moved forward in the Tennessee General Assembly.

"Evelyn's Law" was created Sullivan toddler Evelyn Boswell who was reported missing in February despite last being seen in December.

The 15-month-old's remains were found in March on a property that belonged to the family.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the measure on Monday.

The House bill will now go to the Calendar and Rules Committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to address the bill Tuesday.

