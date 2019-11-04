Election Day Guide: Everything you need to know before you vote

Polls open across East Tennessee Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots for city mayor and city council seats.

Polls open at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. / (WVLT)

Election polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 40 locations.

Voters are required to vote at their assigned voting location. To find out where you should vote click here.

Sample Ballot

City of Knoxville Regular Election

Mayor

Vote for One (1)

- Indya Kincannon

-Eddie Mannis

City Council at Large Seat A

Vote for One (1)

- Lynne Fugate

- Charles F. Lomax Jr.

City Council at Large Seat B

Vote for One (1)

- David Hayes

- Janet Testerman

City Council at Large Seat C

Vote for One (1)

- Amy Midis

- Amelia Parker

City District Council District 5

Vote for One (1)

- Charles Al-Bawi

- Charles Thomas

Knox County Election Commission

Christopher D. Heagrety, Chair

Bob Bowman

Cameron Brooks, Secretary

Hannah Hopper

Tammy Kaousias

Clifford A. Rodgers, Administrator of Elections

Only one polling location has been changed by the Knox County Election Commission. Precinct 18 voters no longer vote at Christenberry Elementary School. The polling location has moved back to Lincoln Park Center, 535 Chicamauga Avenue.

More than 10,000 voters have already voted during the early voting period or by absentee ballot.

