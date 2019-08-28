Everything you need to know for the first Vols Football game

It's football time in Tennessee! Here's what you need to know before you head to Neyland to watch the Vols faceoff against Georgia State.

Gameday schedule for August 31:

Vol Walk: 1:15 p.m.

Band March: 1:50 p.m.

Volunteer Village: 12:00 p.m.

Kickoff Call-in show: 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about events here.

Don't forget about Neyland Stadium's Clear bag policy. Each fan is allowed to bring one clear plastic bag into the stadium no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches. Learn more about what you can and can't bring here.

If you're worried about parking, check out this map showing where it's safe to park and what areas are restricted.

Electric scooter use will be restricted inside the "UT Ride Zone on gameday. You can view a map of that here.

Go Vols!

