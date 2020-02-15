Ex-'Love Island' host Caroline Flack found dead in London

British TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40.

Flack's family said in a statement that the former host of the reality TV show “Love Island” passed away on Saturday.

A family lawyer said Flack killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Flack hosted “Love Island” from its launch in 2015 and stepped down last year after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend.

She denied the charge. “Love Island” deposits attractive contestants are deposited in a tropical paradise where they must pair up or risk being exiled.

Critics claim the program puts vulnerable young people under intense pressure. Former contestants killed themselves in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

