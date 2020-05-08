Experts: Officials need more evidence in connection to Evelyn Boswell's death

The case of the death of Evelyn Boswell has continued after the 15-month-old's remains were found buried on a family member's property back in March.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, has been jailed for more than 45 days, accused of lying to police.

The state said 25-long hours of taped interviews with Megan Boswell are keeping her case from a grand jury. The Sullivan County mom is accused of lying to police after a region-wide amber alert for her daughter was sent out in mid-February.

The child's remains were found on a family member's property two months ago.

Legal experts told WVLT News Boswell's guilt or innocence should have been tested sooner.

"If they wanted an indictment, they could have an indictment tomorrow," T. Scott Jones said.

We spoke with defense lawyers T. Scott Jones and John Barnes.

Experts also said with the case going to a grand jury and Boswell's $150,000 bond this is an odd case. We're told it's possible more charges could come down.

"Every case is different, but this really is an odd situation with the multiple statements that were given from the mother, and the other individuals in the family being arrested on unrelated charges in a different state. It really is different," John Bares said.

Still, many are waiting to learn what happened to Evelyn.

While Boswell sits in jail, officers said they have a person of interest, but they won't release that person's identity.

"A lot of times we'll hear that statement made where we see, 'we're speaking of persons of interests', because folks watch the news [and] they hear the news, and if they have some type of involvement, they become nervous," Jones said.

Boswell's lawyer has said the full autopsy still hasn't been released.

Experts said at this point only a trial could reveal what happened to the toddler.

