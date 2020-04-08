Experts: People who die of coronavirus cannot donate organs

Organ recipients and those waiting to receive donated organ during the coronavirus pandemic are facing new challenges.

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) said the virus has impacted organ donations, WAVE reported.

“We’ve been fortunate that so far we have not had any negative impact on abilities to make donations and transplantation happen,” KODA representative Brian Roe said.

Long-term, the coronavirus could take a toll on organs that could have been available to recipients. Roe said if someone dies because of the coronavirus, and he or she signed up to be an organ donor, those organs can not be passed on.

Roe said if someone tests positive for the coronavirus and has recovered, doctors will look at that on a case-by-case basis.

“We would talk about each of those cases with our medical director and thoroughly screen those,” Roe said. “The medical director would take those on a case-by-case basis, look at the overall picture and deem if they are appropriate or not to move forward.”

