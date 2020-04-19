Experts say COVID-19 closures could have positive impact on marine life

According to CBS affiliate CBS12, experts say coronavirus closures could have a positive impact on marine life.

For the first time in history, people have been banned from stepping anywhere near sea turtle nests on Juno Beach, as beaches remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center found around 21,000 nests on the 9.5 mile-long beach. The group monitors the beach every year to ensure the nests aren't disturbed.

This year, while people and dogs are away from the beaches, the group has already counted 71 undisturbed nests. Loggerhead says nearly all of those nests are from Leatherback sea turtles, which are the largest living sea turtles, reaching up 2,000 pounds.

"Our leatherbacks are coming in strong this year. It's going to be a really good year for our leatherbacks," said Sarah Hirsch, the senior manager of research and data at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The group also mentioned that since there are fewer boaters this year, sea turtles are mating closer to the shore near the surface of the water. The center says they are still collecting data throughout the pandemic to see how it will have impacted sea life through the end of the October season.

"We’re excited to see our turtles thrive in this environment," said Hirsch. "Our world has changed, but these turtles have been doing this for millions of years and it’s just reassuring and gives us hope that the world is still going on."

