Expungement requests on the rise as more look for work

While many lawyers aren’t in courtrooms as much, during the corona virus pandemic, Knoxville attorney Marcos Garza says they're still getting calls for help.

"Medical directives, wills, powers of attorney things of that nature seem to be on the forefront of folks minds," Garza said.

On top of that people are taking a closer look at their criminal record as jobs are becoming harder to find.

"We’ve seen a resurgence in people applying for what we call expungements," Garza said. "Those are essentially are a way to erase your record of arrest from the past."

He said many times even is charges are dropped, the arrest still pops up on a background check, an expungement takes care of that.

"It’s a detailed paper work process," Garza said.

For a couple hundred dollars you can erase any criminal charge that doesn't belong on your record.

Garza said some minor convictions can also be expunged after more than five years of completing probation. Those cases he said take a little more time and work.

"It will make it look as though you were never charged in the first place," Garza said. "In fact Tennessee law recognizes that if you go through the expungement process, you are legally allowed to tell the interviewer you were never charged. The law is designed in Tennessee to put that person in a position as though it never occurred."

He said theres no better time to start the process then now, it might make all the difference.

"That preemptive process to see if there is anything outstanding that could be expunged it might save you a job opportunity in the future," Garza said.

He suggested if you have any questions to contact a local lawyer, most are still eager to help on any possible case despite the pandemic.