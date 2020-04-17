Eye care during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the CDC, ways to protect yourself from getting COVID-19 includes washing your hands and to avoid touching your face. But what does this mean for people who use contact lenses?

Dr. Erica Mancini with Morgantown Eye Associates says wearing your lenses does not put you at higher risk.

"Earlier on they were saying there was a higher risk, but honestly if you just wash your hands like everyone is telling us to do anyways, you really should not be at a higher risk," Mancini said.

According to WDTV, Mancini says wearing glasses instead of contact lenses could be a better option if you are actually sick but says you might touch your face more wearing glasses than contact lenses.

"When you have your glasses on, think about how many times you might touch your face or touch the glasses when you adjust them or put them up on your head," Mancini said. "When you have your contacts in, you won't be touching your face as much. I feel like people would touch their face more with their glasses."

Mancini says you shouldn't be at higher risk if you are taking care of your lenses the way you are supposed to, washing your hands and using fresh solution.

