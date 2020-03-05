FBI, KPD searching for suspected bank robber

The Knoxville Office of the FBI and the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a robbery that reportedly occurred in Knoxville on Thursday morning.

FBI said that a man approached a teller at the Home Federal Bank on Downtown West Boulevard at around 9:05 a.m. Investigators said the suspect handed the teller a piece of paper with a message demanding money.

Investigators said the teller complied with the demands and the suspect fled on foot last seen headed towards Ray Mears Boulevard.

FBI said the suspect was described as approximately 6-feet-tall with a stocky beard, brown hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a red poncho-style rain jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544-0751 or KPD at 865-215-7212.

