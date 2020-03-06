FBI agent shot while serving warrant on Pulaski County, Ky constable

An FBI agent was hurt in a shooting in Pulaski County Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Mountain View Drive at the home of Gary Baldock, a Pulaski County constable.

We're told federal arrest warrants were issued for Baldock and another Pulaski County constable, Michael Wallace.

Wallace's attorney confirms to the Herald-Leader that he was arrested Friday morning.

It all started around six o'clock Friday morning. The FBI was at Baldock's home to serve an arrest warrant. That's when the FBI says an agent and another person were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital and the FBI says both are stable.

We're told an investigation last month led to arrest warrants being issued for Baldock and Wallace on February 27.

Both were indicted for conspiracy against rights. The indictment, unsealed Friday, says the charges specifically involve unreasonable searches and seizures.

We spoke with a neighbor who says he woke up to the sound of gunshots.

"Well I was laying in bed and I heard gunshots," said Christopher Klemetson. "I jumped up and I went in the hallway and was like looking through the window and I saw in the dark a guy dressed in black standing there with a gun leaning over the hood of my truck."

The FBI Mobile Command Center is on the scene and we're told that the investigators are coming from DC.

