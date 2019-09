The Federal Bureau of Investigation was working at multiple scenes in Knoxville Thursday morning.

WVLT News is working to learn what the investigation is centered around.

Crews saw a heavy law enforcement presence outside University Park Apartments at 301 Lippencott Street just before 8 a.m.

Investigators at the scene said they could not release any information at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they are made available.