FBI investigating KCSO Assistant Chief David Henderson

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is aware that the FBI is currently conducting an investigation involving Assistant Chief David Henderson.

Sheriff Tom Spangler confirmed to WVLT that the FBI is investigating KCSO Assistant Chief David Henderson who works within the Narcotics Division.

"The matter of that investigation was prior to my administration," said Spangler.

Henderson's employment status has not changed.

The investigation is currently active.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.