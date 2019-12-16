FBI investigating after small plane stolen from Nashville airport

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a plane was stolen from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, WTVF reported.

Officials said the plane was stolen over the weekend. The plane belongs to Bobby Joslin, chairman of the Metro-Nashville Authority Airport Board of Commissioners.

Joslin said he discovered his plane was missing from its hangar Saturday night.

According to Joslin, someone reportedly moved the Cessna 172 from the tarmac, fired up the engines and took off.

Metro Nashville police and the FBI are currently investigating the incident.

