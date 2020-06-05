FBI investigating cross burning in Alabama

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has classified the burning of a cross in Macon County, Alabama as a hate crime.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the incident happened Thursday evening on County Road 54 east. The cross was positioned between two tires on an overpass above Interstate 85.

Brunson says some bystanders spotted the burning cross, which had fallen onto the overpass rail. The bystanders moved the cross so that it would not fall onto the roadway below. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and put out the fire.

“It’s crazy right now. A lot of racial tension and things going on, but I just think it’s crazy in 2020 that we have to deal with this. And as the sheriff of Macon County, we’re going to hold whoever did this responsible because right now they’re stirring up a lot of stuff, and really, really, really upsetting the people right now and scaring the people,” Brunson said.

In addition to the burned cross, spray painted graffiti, including the including a racial slur, were also present.

Brunson also said this is his first incident like this as sheriff.

Several residents have reached out to the sheriff expressing their concern and said they won’t take incidents like this in their community.

“I don’t like what happened. Hopefully, we can prevent this from happening again, but we definitely want to find the person that did this and bring them to justice,” the sheriff said.

No arrests have been made.

