FBI investigating identity of man connected to child sexual exploitation

Investigators are looking for information regarding the identity of an unknown individual, John Doe.

Law enforcement officials believe the person may have important information pertaining to the identity of a male child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video produced from 2016 to 2018 shows John Doe and is believed to occur primarily in a bathroom.

John Doe is described as an African American male, likely between the ages of 18 and 20-years-old. Investigators describe him as a thin-framed individual with black hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of John Doe to contact Crimes Against Children Investigators at the Knoxville FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

