FBI searching for Powell bank robbery suspect

Knoxville officials are on the search for a man who reportedly robbed a bank Friday morning.

FBI agents, Knoxville police and Knox County deputies are looking for a man who robbed Regions Bank on Emory Road around 9 a.m, according to KPD.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to reports.

KPD officers and KCSO deputies said they searched the area after the incident, but the suspect has not been found.

Surveillance video showed the suspect during the incident. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 865-544–0751.

