FBI warns healthcare providers of COVID-19 related fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation cautioned government officials and healthcare providers about potential scams related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment and other supplies Monday.

The FBI cited "rapidly emerging fraud trends related to procurement of personal protective equipment, medical equipment such as ventilators and other supplies or equipment in short supply during the current COVID-1 pandemic."

Investigators said there have been several incidents in which state government agencies were defrauded while trying to purchase such equipment. "The brokers and sellers included both domestic and foreign entities," the FBI said.

"In one case, an individual claimed to represent an entity with which the purchasing agency had an existing business relationship. By the time the purchasing agencies became suspicious of the transactions, much of the funds had been transferred outside the reach of U.S. law enforcement and were unrecoverable," the FBI said.

The following indicators are warning signs that an offer to sell items may not be legitimate:

- A seller or broker initiates the contact with the buyer, especially from a difficult to verify channel such as telephone or personal email.

- The seller or broker is not an entity with which the buyer has an existing business relationship, or the buyer’s existing business relationships are a matter of public record.

- The seller or broker cannot clearly explain the origin of the items or how they are available given current demand.

- The potential buyer cannot verify with the product manufacturer that the seller is a legitimate distributor or vendor of the product, or otherwise verify the supply chain is legitimate.

- Unexplained urgency to transfer funds or a last minute change in previously-established wiring instructions.

The FBI recommends that buyers consider the following recommendations to protect their companies or agencies:

- If the seller claims to represent an entity with an existing relationship to the buyer, verify claims through a known contact—do not contact the vendor through information provided in an email or phone communication.

- If possible, have a trusted independent party verify the items for sale are physically present and of the promised make, model, and quality, and take delivery immediately upon payment.

- If immediate delivery is impossible, route payments to a domestic escrow account to be released to the seller upon receipt of the promised items.

- Verify with the manufacturer or verified distributor that the seller is a legitimate distributor or vendor for the items being offered.

- Be skeptical of last minute changes in wiring instructions or recipient account information—do not re-route payments without independently verifying the direction came from an authorized party.

- Verify the email address used to send emails, especially when using a mobile or handheld device, by ensuring the sender’s email address appears to match who it is coming from.

- If you think your company or agency is the victim of a fraud scheme related to COVID-19 immediately contact the FBI’s Internet Fraud Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

