FDA: Hamburger buns recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands recalled Udi's Classic White Hamburger Buns due to possible contamination with small pieces of white plastic.

Nearly 2,200 cases of buns are a part of the recall.

"The company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product," Conagra representatives said in a statement.

The specific recalled product includes the following:

Product: Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns

Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2

WRAL SmartShopper

WRAL SmartShopper

Recall: Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns recalled due to small plastic pieces

Posted 10:26 a.m. today

Updated 12:00 p.m. today

Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns (photo courtesy FDA.gov)

Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns have been recalled due to possible contamination with small pieces of white plastic.

Approximately 2,200 cases of product have been recalled by Conagra Brands. According to the recall notice, "the company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product."

This product was sold in the U.S.

The specific recalled product includes the following:

Product: Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns

Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2

ADVERTISING

Item UPC: 00-6-98997-80913-5

Bag Closure Code: 191971U

The UPC is located on the back of the bag in the right corner. The bag closure code is located on the plastic closure for the bag.

Officials say, if you have the recalled product, do not use it. Throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Call the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team with any questions at 1-800-881-3989, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

