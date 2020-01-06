FDA introduces new nutrition labeling guidelines

If getting healthy is a goal of yours for 2020 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced new guidelines that may make that easier, WAVE reported.

The FDA released new guidelines for nutrition labels that went into effect on January 1st. Packaged food now requires labels to include up-to-date scientific information, including info about the link between chronic diseases and diet to help consumers make healthier food choices.

The rule change will apply to manufacturers who sell more than 10 million dollars a year in food products. Manufacturers who sell less than that don't have to comply until Jan. 2021. Those who make single-ingredient sugar products, like honey and maple syrup, will have more time to comply.

Other new guidelines include labels with a larger font and side-by-side columns. One column will show the nutritional information for a single serving, the other side will have the same information but for the entire package.

Manufacturers are also now required to include the amount of added sugars.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

