FDA warns against drinking bleach as autism 'cure'

The Food and Drug Administration released a warning for consumers to stay away from a number of products claiming to be a cure for autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, the flu, and other conditions.

According to a release from the FDA, products marketed as a "miracle mineral solution," or "master mineral solution" are actually just bleach.

"The FDA is not aware of any research showing that these products are safe or effective for treating any illness. Using these products may cause you to delay other treatments that have been shown to be safe and effective."

The FDA details reports of “people experiencing severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure” as a result of drinking products that contain chlorine dioxide.

Amazon recently stopped selling books that promote bleach consumption as a cure for childhood autism.

Autism has no known cause or cure.

