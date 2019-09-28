FDA warns pet owners not to feed animals Performance Dog food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned pet owners not to feed their pets any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

FDA officials said samples of the food tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

The recalled products were sold to customers in frozen two-pound pouches. However, the FDA is warning customers to be cautious of all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produce on or after July 22, 2019.

Healthcare officials said owners should consult a veterinarian if their pet shows any symptoms of Salmonella infection. Signs of the infection include vomiting, diarrhea, fever and loss of appetite.

Officials said customers should throw away any Performance Dog product purchased after July 22.

