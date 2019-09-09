FDA warns public to not eat Kroger tuna steaks

The Food and Drug Administration is advising Kroger customers to not eat recently purchased yellowfin tuna steaks.

The tuna steaks were recalled because they may cause scombroid poisoning, which is caused by eating fish that was not properly refrigerated.

The symptoms are similar to an allergic reaction, and those affected may have heart palpitations, cramps and diarrhea. The symptoms usually occur within an hour after eating the contaminated fish.

The recalled products are in store-prepped Styrofoam trays and sold in multiple states including Tennessee with sell-by dates from Aug. 29 and Sept. 14.

If you experience symptoms after consuming the recalled products you are advised to contact a healthcare professional. Without treatment, people with symptoms of scombroid poisoning usually get better within 12 hours and the symptoms can be treated with antihistamines.

