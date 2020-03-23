FEMA launches coronavirus rumor control website

FEMA launched a rumor control website with correct and key information to address rumors and misinformation on coronavirus related topics.

The page will help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis. Do your part to the stop the spread of disinformation by doing 3 easy things; don’t believe the rumors, don’t pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response," officials said.

Some of the topics discussed on the page are the potential for a national lockdown, grocery stockpiling and coronavirus relief checks.

To visit the website click here.

