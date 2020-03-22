FEMA stops Tennessee field work due to health precautions

FEMA and TEMA are suspending in-person operations for Tennessee tornado victims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agencies will continue to provide assistance online and over the phone out of precaution. They announced Disaster Survivor Assitance Teams, Disaster Recovery Centers and Moble Registration and Intake Centers will close March 22 at 6 p.m.

Victims of the storm can still apply for federal financial assistance online or over the phone at 1-800-621-3362, until May 4.

