FTC: Some nursing homes, assisted living facilities taking stimulus checks from residents

The Federal Trade Commission is warning people with relatives in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to make sure the companies are not taking away their residents' stimulus checks.

The FTC warned that some facilities are trying to take the payments away from residents who are on Medicaid, claiming the facility is obligated to the funds.

"But here’s the deal: those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit. And tax law says that tax credits don’t count as “resources” for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid. So: when Congress calls these payments “tax credits” in the CARES Act, that means the government can’t seize them. Which means nursing homes and assisted living facilities can’t take that money from their residents just because they’re on Medicaid." the FTC wrote in a blog post.

The agency encouraged people to get in touch with an attorney in order to get the money back if a facility has taken a stimulus check away from their loved one.

"This is not just a horror story making the rounds. These are actual reports that our friends in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have been getting – and handling. Other states have seen the same." the post reads.

If you have experienced this, you are encouraged to contact your state attorney general's office and then the FTC to file a complaint.

