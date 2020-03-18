FTC warns of scam over $1,000 payments amid coronavirus outbreak

While federal officials work to pass an economic stimulus bill that could put money in Americans' pockets during the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Trade Commission says that isn't a reality yet and warns of possible scams relating to the money.

“Normally we’d wait to know what the payment plan looks like before we put out a message like this,” writes Jennifer Leach, Associate Director of the FTC’s Division of Consumer and Business Education. “But these aren’t normal times. And we predict that the scammers are gearing up to take advantage of this.”

The FTC reminded citizens that, no matter what type of bill passes, the government won't ask you to pay anything up front to get this money: no fees, no charges, no nothing.

“No matter what this payment winds up being, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it,” Leach wrote on the FTC’s website on Wednesday.

They also won't ask for your Social Security number. If you spot one of these relief check scams, be sure to report it to the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint.

