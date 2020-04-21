FTC warns of scams targeting small businesses during pandemic

The Federal Trade Commission said scammers are attempting to take advantage of small businesses that are struggling to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FTC warned businesses after catching a company that allegedly used the government's Payment Protection Program to scam businesses.

The FTC accused Ponte Investments of potentially tricking thousands of business owners into applying for the wrong program.

Ponte Investments claims it is affiliated with the SBA and can offer or expedite PPP loans. The company usually calls or emails businesses claiming they can easily get them a loan.

The FTC filed a case against the company and says you can avoid the scam by being skeptical. If you get an email that looks like it's from the SBA or your bank, don't click any links in it. Go straight to the organization's website.

