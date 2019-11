Facebook has stopped working during a major Thanksgiving outage.

Users complained the social network went down at the same time as Instagram, which is owned by the same company.

Many users complained saying they could get on the site as normal, but important functions like sharing new posts were broken.

Facebook Messenger, which is part of the Facebook platform but exists as a separate app, was also affected by the problems.

