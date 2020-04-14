Facebook group helps people find toilet paper in Knoxville during pandemic

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products have been hard to come by as people panic buy these products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Facebook group called Knoxville Store Status has local people keeping tabs on which stores have the highly sought after items in stock.

The group's 'about' section reads:

"Avoid being in stores unnecessarily! As we limit our trips to the store, please try to share intel to make it easier for others to limit their trips. Please include your store location and the time you went."

The public group has more than 3,000 members.

