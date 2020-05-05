Facebook launches video chat feature 'Messenger Rooms'

Facebook launched a new video chat feature called ' Messenger Rooms', according to CBS News.

The new feature allows 50 people to video chat at one time. Users don't have to have a Facebook account to join in on a call.

The new feature is comparable to the video chat app Zoom which has recently had multiple reports of hackers disrupting calls.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said the oversight was in part the result of their lack of preparedness for such a huge influx of new users, and he called that a "mistake" during an April 2 appearance on "CBS This Morning." The company said it was taking steps to improve security for its users.

Facebook Messenger spokesperson Stan Chudnovsky told CBS that Messenger Rooms would not have hacking issues because its platform is "safe and encrypted."

"That's one of the reasons why we though the name 'Rooms' is perfect, because you're there with your friends and with your loved ones, with people you are close to," said Chudnovsky. "And when you're there, whatever has been said, it's been said between you and the people that you care about and it should stay between you and people you care about."

