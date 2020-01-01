Fairfield Glade officer dies while on duty

This morning the Fairfield Glade Police Department in Cumberland County is mourning the death of one of its officers.

The Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams says that Officer Jerry Singleton died during his shift on New Year's Eve from natural causes.

Singleton was 53 yeas-old and in area law enforcement for more than 30-years. He previously worked for the police departments in Harriman, Kingston, and Rockwood as well as the Roane County sheriff's office.

Fairfield Police Chief Michael Williams said, "Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do".

