Fake nurse put lives at risk, signs federal plea deal, prosecutors say

A woman at the center of a WVLT News investigation signed a federal plea deal on December 2, 2019, admitting to wire fraud, health care fraud, and using another person's identification to commit federal crimes.

Misty Dawn Bacon agreed to plead guilty to the charges, more than three months after

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara aired an investigation into potential fraud.

The plea agreement said Misty Dawn Bacon committed federal wire fraud by pretending to be a licensed registered nurse in Tennessee and used partial names and licenses of other people without their permission.

"To bolster her misrepresentations, defendant obtained the names and license numbers of real registered nurses who had the same or similar partial names as the defendant. Defendant would then use these nurses' partial names and their Tennessee registered-nurse license numbers to seek and apply for employment that required a registered-nurse license," the plea agreement read.

Registered nurse Misty Dawn Vennett outlined those accusations in WVLT's investigation. She told Hara that Bacon stole her nursing license number to obtain jobs providing health care at various businesses in East Tennessee.

According to the plea agreement, Bacon was employed at the following health care companies as a health care provider:

- Premier Support Services, d/b/a Interim Home Healthcare and Interim Health Care of East Tennessee

- Jefferson Operator, LLC d/b/a Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center

- Hillcrest Healthcare Communities, Inc. d/b/a Grace Healthcare and d/b/a Beverly Park Place

- Dr. Harry A. Zain d/b/a Five Rivers OBGYN

- Camellia Home Health of East Tennessee d/b/a Camellia Home Health; Almost Family, Inc. d/b/a Suncrest Home Health

- Life Care Centers of America d/b/a Life Care of Jefferson City; and Amedisys Holding, LLC.

"None of the health care providers would have paid anything to, or on account of, the defendant, if they had known that defendant was not a registered nurse. They never would have hired her," the plea agreement read.

During her reporting on the case, WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara found and interviewed an alleged victim of Bacon's, Clyde Harless. After Hara's investigation aired, federal investigators contacted and interviewed Harless, who's account was outlined in the plea agreement.

Harless originally told WVLT News that Bacon was working for Interim Healthcare when she showed up at his Morristown home in April of 2013 to give him insulin through his food bag. Clyde said he remembered her, "coming in, putting the food bag on me, and leaving. I remember getting tired, and I sorta went out."

"He was drooling, he couldn’t hold his head up, he couldn’t sit up or nothing," his wife Lois recalled.

Clyde was taken to the now-closed Lakeway Regional Hospital that same day. Hospital records from that visit show he was admitted because of an overuse of insulin.

The plea agreement also stated Bacon tried to defraud health care benefit programs, that, despite her claims, she never obtained a nursing degree from Walters State Community College, Carson Newman University or any other college or university in Tennessee or elsewhere.

Bacon never graduated from a registered nurse pre-licensure program approved by the Tennessee Board of Nursing, according to the plea agreement.

According to investigators, Bacon was convicted of federal theft or embezzlement by a bank employee in 2003.

A sentence will be determined by the court after it receives a report from the United States Probation Office, the plea agreement read.

