Sources: Viral photo of Tennessee equipment truck fire is fake

A viral photo of the Tennessee Football equipment truck on fire has Vols fans unnerved. The only problem? It's fake.

The Tennessee Football equipment trailer was enroute to Bryant-Denny stadium this morning when it suddenly caught fire.



Tuscaloosa Fire Dept was able to extinguish the flames quickly but no word on what equipment was damaged. pic.twitter.com/bJasxGkwmQ — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) October 19, 2019

The photo made its rounds on social media Saturday night as the Vols headed to Tuscaloosa to face undefeated Alabama.

"The Tennessee Football equipment trailer was enroute [sic] to Bryant-Denny stadium this morning when it suddenly caught fire.

Tuscaloosa Fire Dept was able to extinguish the flames quickly but no word on what equipment was damaged," said the fake Tweet.

The image caused confusion among fans after Bleacher Report included it in their live blog of game day coverage.

Jimmy Hyams confirmed on his pregame radio show on WVLT News radio partner The Sports Animal that the photo was doctored, and a Tweet from the official Tennessee Football account shows the trailer as it arrived at the stadium. It appeared to be undamaged.

A woman claiming to be a recruiter at Roane Transport also Tweeted a photo of the trailer saying, " I know everyone can tell this is photoshop, but for those that don’t... our trailer is A-Okay! Okay that is all!

WVLT News reached out to the man who posted the photos, Richard G. West but did not immediately receive a response.

