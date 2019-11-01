Fall in full swing this cold weekend

The leaves are falling, and families are busy switching out Halloween decorations for Thanksgiving and Christmas staples.

The coldest weather since April 1st is here, and we have chilly weather lasting all the way through next Monday.

Freeze Watches are already posted for Friday night, going into a crisp Saturday morning. Many bottomed out well below freezing and Mt. LeConte even had its first measurable snow of the new season. All that means you'll want to cover, or bring in, sensitive plants. You might think about bringing in your pets, too. The growing season for summer staples (that aren't in a greenhouse) is quickly ending.

If you're thinking of spending the first part of a sunny Saturday raking leaves, winds will be light, so that's a plus. However, temperatures will be cold all the way up to noon, so factor that in. There will also be frost and maybe even a slippery spot in the yard.

Others may be up on ladders cleaning out gutters or taking down Halloween decor. If you're up there later in the afternoon, high temperatures in the Valley will crack the middle 50s. Places like Oneida, Cosby, and Monticello may be lucky to hit 50° Saturday.

Grits and Grains gets going in Townsend Saturday evening. Enjoy southern food and bourbon with a chill in the air. As the sun goes down over the Smokies, it will quickly feel like the 30s. Clear skies and light winds make for gorgeous sunset, though!

For your I'M ALL VOL forecast, those tailgating at Neyland will want the Big Orange warm gear, that was hiding in the closet the first several weeks of the season. You'll be in the 50s before the game, but inside the stadium, it will be in the middle 40s. By the final whistle, we may even hit 40°!

Sunday is almost a carbon copy. Want to visit the Smokies or Big South Fork to view the fall colors? They are peaking now, and the color will soon fade. Be prepped for early day temps in the upper 20s, even colder near Clingmans Dome. Also check the NPS website as they've have a lot of road closures lately, including Cades Cove. The weather itself looks sunny, but cold. We eventually top out near 52 in the lower parts of the park.

