Fallen tree splits Tennessee mobile home in half

Severe weather caused a large tree to fall on a mobile home in Lebanon, Tennessee, Saturday morning, WTVF reported.

Officials said, when police and firefighters arrived on the scene, they had to walk on the tree to get inside the mobile home.

A neighbor said he saw the incident happen and called the police

"I was standing in my kitchen, in front of my kitchen window. I could see clear out to the other trailer," said Billy Warrick. "And so, I heard this big noise. All of the sudden I saw the limb fell and crushed into the trailer. Split it in two."

Police said two women lived inside the mobile home but were not inside at the time of the incident.

Saturday's storms caused several trees to fall and major power outages across the state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.