Groups against gun violence hold wreath making event

Mothers of Mission Survivors and Moms Against Gun Violence of Knoxville held a joint wreath making event for the community on Sunday evening.

Both groups represent moms and families that have lost loved ones to gun violence. They came together to hold the fourth annual wreath making event in December. The event was held at The Tribe of Judah Event Center from 3-6 pm.

Dinner was served for all in attendance and then participants had a chance to make a holiday wreath in remembrance of their loved ones or in support of other members of the individual organizations.

"We share our stories, we laugh and we cry and we have a motherhood bond that only a mother knows after the death of her child," said Mothers of Mission Survivors founder Terry Walker Smith.

"The holidays can be a particularly difficult time of year for really anyone, but particularly survivors of gun violence," said Moms Against Gun Violence Co-Organizer Jodi Scheer. "This could be their first holiday season without a loved one or it could be their 15th but it never gets easy."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.