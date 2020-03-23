Families "hunting" for teddy bears in Blount County

Some Blount county families are going hunting, but not for deers or turkeys, for teddy bears around town.

Sally Milton posted the idea in the Maryville Speaks Out Facebook group over the weekend.

"Maryville and Alcoa friends," Milton wrote in the post. "Put a bear or other stuffed animal in your window so parents can take their kids on a Bear Hunt by car!"

Since then more than 100 people have commented and posted their stuffed animals on the porch or in the window. Their hopeful young children will be able to ride by and spot them.

"Pass this on and let us know where you’re located so people know where to drive," Milton wrote.

Her goal is to help pass the time and give parents something to do with their kids while social distancing. She thinks a car ride "hunting" could bring a little joy to kids while we all can’t do much outside of the home.

"Let’s make this big," she wrote.

To find out where people are putting up stuffed animals join the Maryville Speaks Out! Facebook group.

