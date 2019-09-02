Families looking for two Knoxville women in Bahamas

Ed Mobley and Hugh Nystrom have kept a close eye on Hurricane Dorian.

Mobley's wife, Pam, and Nystrom's sister, Joann Coakley, traveled to the Mobley's beach house on Abaco Island in the Bahamas last week for vacation.

When one of the strongest hurricanes ever turned towards them, the Knoxville women decided to stay.

"The ceiling was dropping, she said the whole house was shaking pretty violently," said Mobley. "I've been told 220 miles per hour gusts. They've been sitting in that for 14 hours. We don't know anything now.

Pam and Ed are both anesthesiologists. Pam is also an intensive care unit nurse. Ed said she decided to stay because there is limited medical help in the area on a good day but in the storm, people would need her help.

"The only medical person on the island who was a nurse left to be with her family which left Pam to be the only medical person there within 60 miles of the Abacos," he said.

The Mobley's have visited the Abacos for the past 25 years and recently bought a house there. They have even helped give medical training on the island and helped start the rescue team for the roughly three hundred people who live on Green Turtle Cay.

"Pam decided to stay against her better judgment," said Mobley. "She is a chicken at heart but she does care. We've grown up with the people on the island and Joann wanted to stay to be with her friend."

The women last made contact with their family around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, right as the storm was beginning to hit.

"At that time the walls were having trouble and the roof, the ceiling was starting to come in on the house in which they were in and then we lost communication," said Mobley.

Mobley and Nystrom are still trying to spread the word that their loved ones are there to help people who need assistance.

"If anyone has any hand radio operations or access to Green Turtle, let them know Pam and Joann are there and wanting to help," said Mobley.

