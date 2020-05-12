Families sue meat packing plants after workers die from COVID-19

Two families are suing meat packing companies after more than 50 workers have died from the coronavirus.

The families of two former meat packing plant employees are filing lawsuits, accusing the companies of ignoring safety guidelines. A Pennsylvania family sued beef processor JBS after employee Enock Benjamin, 70, died in April after contracting COVID-19 and another family sued Quality Sausage on May 4 after Hugo Dominguez of Dallas, Texas died after contracting the virus.

The lawsuit against the second largest meat company in the U.S., JBS, claims the company ignored recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention--that meat companies should position workers at least six feet apart and provide them with gloves.

According to CBS, JBS did not require employees to report illness or to self-quarantine. The complaint also said the company did not get masks for workers until April 2.

The Texas lawsuit filed against Quality Sausage was similar to the JBS lawsuit. After 46-year-old Dominguez died on April 25, his family sued the company claiming their loved one was forced to report to work and threatened to be fired if he didn't.

"His death could have been prevented had the company spent a small segment of its $100 million profits to protect its underpaid and overworked employees." the lawsuit stated.

In a statement, Quality Sausage said it had not received the suit and "cannot comment on pending litigation."

Last month President Trump signed an order for all meat packing plants to remain open to "forestall meat shortages," and he expressed a desire to protect the companies from "liability problems."

