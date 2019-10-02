Family: Alabama woman shot person to defend child from bullying

Huntsville police have charged a woman in connection to a shooting on Blue Haven Road.

Kelecia Bunton, 30, is charged with second-degree assault. Police say she shot someone in the arm Monday night.

However, her friends and family say she was protecting her child.

According to her friends and family, Burton’s child was being bullied for weeks. They say she contacted her child’s school about it, but when she felt nothing was being done, she took matters into her own hands.

They say Bunton approached the other family on Ortega Circle to discuss it, but they got into an argument that spilled over onto Blue Haven Drive and led to the shooting.

The person shot in the arm was checked out and released from the hospital.

However, residents are hoping this type of violence doesn't escalate to something worse in their neighborhood.

And that’s what Bunton’s family and friends say she was most concerned about: her children.

However, Huntsville police officials say despite whatever led up to the shooting, they are charging Bunton with assault.

