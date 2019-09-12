Family: Tenn. baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces

A family in West Tennessee says their new baby was born on Wednesday.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, a little girl was born on Wednesday, 9/11, at 9:11 p.m. and weighs nine pounds and 11 ounces.

The parents, Cametrione and Justin Brown, named their baby Christina. Nurses at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown said they've never seen anything like it.

"Time was just rolling," Justin Brown said. "Then all of a sudden, we heard the 'wah!' and next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, 'Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'"

Read the full story on WREG here.

