Family displaced, cat missing after fire destroys Hamblen County home

Hamblen County Firefighters said a family is displaced and their cat is missing after a fire destroyed their home on Bear Springs Road.

Officials said the homeowners were doing construction on the house and burning materials in a burn pit outside.

The homeowner stepped away from the fire for about five minutes. During that time, flames spread to the house, investigators said.

An off duty Hamblen County e-911 worker saw plumes of black smoke and decided to investigate. He told firefighters he saw flames coming from the house when he arrived. Then he alerted the family and emergency crews.

Firefighters said the family was able to get out of the house safely, but the house is a total loss, and their cat has not been located.

The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.