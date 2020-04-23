Family fighting daughter's leukemia wants to pay generosity forward

A family from Oak Ridge is grateful for the community support for their teen who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. So grateful that they already want to spread the generosity they've received with others.

It's been a matter of days since the diagnosis for 17-year-old Josie

Fellers, which came after she felt fatigued while working on a tryout dance routine.

Josie is in the early stages of cancer treatment at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Already, her parents, John and Shellie Fellers, are overwhelmed with the support from the community.

That includes gift cards from people at their home church, Faith Promise Church

Her dad, John, is grateful that he has good insurance coverage for his daughter's medical needs and that his family is secure. So he and his family want to share the generosity.

"I think Josie can use gift cards here in the hospital to spread her ministry out to families that are here that may not have the support that we have," said John Fellers.

Several different community groups and families want to pitch in to help the Fellers. While they appreciate the emotional support, John Fellers says he wants to make sure the help goes to those who need it the most. Fellers said, "We're gonna take all these donations and everything people are doing for us and pay it forward."

"We just want them to have the financial backing so they don't have to worry about it," said Nikki Crider, who is using her photography business, B.loved Images Photography, to do donation-only Front Porch Project photo sessions to benefit the Fellers family.

Fellers has grown up dancing at Oak Ridge Academy of Dance where they are organizing a t-shirt drive to help the family.

Mott's Floral is selling orange bows to display outdoors in support of Josie.

Smarty Pants Boutique is selling yard signs to support Josie.

