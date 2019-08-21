GSMNP receives family heirlooms from the 1800s

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park received priceless Cades Cove artifacts that will be added to their museum collections.

The items were donated by the great-granddaughter of Daniel and Sidney Lawson, Robin Derryberry. The couple were active community members of the Cades Cove area back in the 1800s.

Derryberry donated a Bible, photos and a dresser belonging to the family. The Bible contained important family history, obituaries and family records, while the dresser is a hand-crafted gift Daniel gave his wife Sidney on their wedding day.

According to Museum Curator Baird Todd, the items containing family records will help the museum locate other families that may have resided in the Cades Cove community.

The Bible will be stored away in order to be properly preserved, since it is so fragile, and the Dresser is now on display at the Townsend Heritage Center.

"With the facility we now have, we're able to maintain steady temperatures, steady humidity, so once the material gets into that type of environment, a lot of the deterioration that we would normally worry about kind of goes away," said Todd.

The museum doesn't accept just any items, but they do encourage you to reach out if you feel you have something that could be useful to donate.

"If you know where that material is formed and that material has been in the family long enough it's worth giving us a call and saying ' hey I've got something," said Todd.

