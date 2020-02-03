Family issues, immigration among topics in State of the Union address

It will be a historic event: a State of the Union address during an impeachment trial.

The president's speech is expected to cover five topics: the "blue collar boom," working families, health care, immigration, and national security. (Source: Gray DC)

President Donald Trump is expected to make his annual speech to the nation Tuesday night inside the House of Representatives — the same chamber that impeached him last month.

Will he address the elephant in the room? A senior administration official won’t say. But here’s what we do know. The theme of the speech is “The Great American Comeback,” and the official says the president will keep it optimistic.

The president is expected to cover five topics. First, what the White House is calling the “Blue Collar Boom.” This is where the president will tout the recent trade deal with China and the USMCA with Canada and Mexico.

Second - the president will talk about working families. He’ll make a push for school choice and paid family leave.

Third - health care. The president will emphasize lowering the cost of prescription drugs and contrast his vision of health care with those of the Democrats.

Fourth - Immigration. The president will talk about what the administration is doing on the Southern border and take on sanctuary cities.

And finally, he’ll give an update on national security.

As usual, there will be several guests sitting with the first lady. They include Tony Rankins of Cincinnati — an Army veteran who suffered from PTSD and drug addiction, but turned his life around, and Raul Ortiz from Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector, who was responsible for Border Patrol operations in 41 Texas counties.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response. She was elected in 2018, after the state went to President Trump in 2016.

